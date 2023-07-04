Jones Homes has already started construction at Lambcote Meadows, on a 12-acre site off Grange Lane in Maltby, and the first houses will be ready for people to move into in the late autumn and early winter.

The first homes will be released for sale at an exclusive launch event in July, with a list of interested potential buyers that already outstrips the number of homes available tenfold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, Jayne Swift, said: “The buzz around our new homes at Lambcote Meadows has been incredible.

Jones Homes has already started construction at Lambcote Meadows, on a 12-acre site off Grange Lane in Maltby

“Demand has been fuelled by Jones Homes’ reputation for excellence – in design, build quality and finish – and the need for new homes in this location.

“We know that all those hundreds of people on the waiting list for these properties are keen to find out more, so we are looking forward to holding our launch event to tell them all about it.

“We want to make sure that those who have been waiting for this and who have indicated their interest are the first to have an opportunity to buy here, so the launch event will only be open to people who have registered their interest. There is still time to do so, however, and it’s quick and easy to do it by visiting our website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Construction has begun on the new homes at Lambcote Meadows and work is progressing well, so by the end of the year, people will be settling in and getting to know their neighbours.”

The launch will be held at Hellaby Hall Hotel, between Maltby and Bramley. Potential buyers can register their interest in this event by visiting the Jones Homes website and clicking on the ‘register for updates’ button.

The Jones Homes scheme is generating investment in local infrastructure with a payment to Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council of around £215,000 and funding of around £380,000 for education, transport, and road improvements.

The development will include five affordable starter homes, a play area and green open space.

Advertisement

Advertisement