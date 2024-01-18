The Bassetlaw hamlet of Welham might have only a small population. But it is home to one of the hottest houses on the Retford property market at the moment.

Step forward this five-bedroom gem that spans approximately 4,200 square feet of accommodation on a large plot, at Little Gringley Lane, that overlooks open fields, offering some breathtaking views.

A guide price of £699,995 has been set by estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands) for the house, which boasts four fantastic reception rooms and three en suite shower rooms, as well as a family bathroom. One of the reception rooms is currently used as a games room but could be converted into a gym.

It has even been suggested by eXp that the property could be ideal for two families wanting to live together, especially as there is so much space and three of the bedrooms are on the ground floor.

Outside, the front features designer acorn trees and electric gates that lead to off-street parking space. There are attractive gardens to all sides and also a summer house and a large patio that is perfect for entertaining and for enjoying some amazing sunsets.

The location is near-perfect. It is close to primary and secondary schools, countryside walks, good road and rail links, popular tourist attractions, the Chesterfield Canal and also the famous, gorgeous pub, The Hop Pole Of Retford.

The property is well worth taking a look inside, which you can do now via our photo gallery below. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Open-plan living kitchen We start our tour if the near-£700,000 Welham property in the open-plan living kitchen, which estate agents eXp describe as the best room in the house. It blends modern and traditional perfectly. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Breakfast island With a breakfast island as its focal point,m the kitchen is the hub of the home. There are integrated appliances, space for a breakfast or dining table, skylights and patio doors leading outside to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Formal dining room Next to the open-plan kitchen is this formal dining room, which is the ideal spot for family meals or for entertaining friends. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales