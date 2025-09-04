Moving made easy in Market Warsop at upcoming open house event

B&DWNM - 001 - A typical street scene at Stonebridge Fields

A leading housebuilder is opening the doors to its three and four bedroom properties in Market Warsop this weekend for prospective buyers to tour ahead of an affordable move.

On Saturday 6th September between 11am and 5pm, Nottinghamshire homebuilder Barratt Homes is holding an open house event at its Stonebridge Fields development on Stonebridge Lane for house hunters to walk in and view its available homes.

Visitors at the event can make the most of a burger van, compliments of Barratt Homes, and take advantage of a £99 reservation fee when securing a brand-new home at the event.

Anyone not opting for the reduced reservation fee can opt to use the housebuilder’s other schemes available, such as Part Exchange. The scheme sees Barratt Homes become the guaranteed buyer for a customer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agent fees and avoiding the hassle of being in a property chain.

B&DWNM - 004 - The kitchen inside a typical home at Stonebridge Fields in Nottinghamshire

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “We invite anyone looking to take that first or next step on the property ladder to attend our event at Stonebridge Fields, where our expert team will be able to provide tours of our three and four bedroom homes.

“We are offering a £99 reservation fee on the day, and we will be readily available to discuss our wide range of offers and moving schemes with visitors on the day.”

The properties available to view at Stonebridge Fields are the three bedroom Ennerdale and four bedroom Kennford style homes, whilst anyone wishing to see a fully furnished property can step into the show homes; a three bedroom Ellerton and a four bedroom Radleigh.

Tucked away on the edge of Market Warsop, Stonebridge Fields offers a fine blend of semi-rural surroundings and modern convenience. In proximity of daily essentials, well-regarded schools and excellent road links, the development is a great fit for families and working professionals.

Surrounded by green open spaces and woodland walks, it offers a balanced lifestyle in a peaceful, well-connected setting.

For more information about the event at Stonebridge Fields, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472.

To view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.