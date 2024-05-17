Move in for the summer with Nottinghamshire housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home for the summer need look no further than Barratt Homes’ popular Knights View development in Worksop.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only one remaining that is ready to move into straight for summer.

The home available is the stylish three bedroom, Ellerton, perfectly suited for many buyers including first-time buyers with a separate living room and an open-plan kitchen and dining area. French doors leading out to a rear garden create a bright and airy atmosphere.

Upstairs there are two spacious double bedrooms, a single bedroom which can be utilised as a home office, and a family bathroom. Residents can also take advantage of an en suite attached to the main bedroom.

B&DWS - a living room inside a typical Barratt Homes property

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the summer sun in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just one property available to move into before the summer I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can start planning that big summer barbeque in their brand new Barratt home.”

Located in the popular town of Langold, residents at Knights View will benefit from a range of local amenities such as shops, cafés and restaurants. Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ schools are also located nearby.

B&DWS - A main bedroom inside a typical Barratt Homes property at Knights View

Commuters will enjoy easy access to surrounding towns and cities including Worksop, Doncaster and Sheffield.

With homes ready to move into from Spring 2024, there are number of schemes are available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.

Also, there is the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education, foster carers, and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.