Majestic, modern £750k Worksop home with summerhouse and bar has tongues wagging
Boasting five double bedrooms, a summerhouse with bar and potential for an annexe, The Chimneys on Park Street in Sparken Hill is a fantastic, sprawling home.
Offers in the region of £750,000 are being invited by Bawtry-based estate agents Fine & Country, and it’s not hard to see why. The living space extends to about 3,500 square feet, all finished to a high standard.
You are welcomed on to the ground floor by an airy entrance hall that leads to a sitting room and a separate snug, which could be utilised as a play room, TV room or a formal dining area.
The heart of the home is an open-plan living kitchen. This flows seamlessly into a spectacular garden room, which has seating and dining areas, plus patio doors leading out to the back garden.
There is also a rear entrance hall, utility room and WC, while an office has its own entrance door and could easily be converted into a self-contained annexe with large double bedroom and en suite shower room located above.
Upstairs, a galleried landing guides you to four double bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities, while the other three are served by a newly-fitted family bathroom.
Outside, there is an integral double garage and plenty of space for off-street parking. At the back, an established, private garden is flanked by mature trees and plants. It features a lawn, expansive patio areas and a terrific summerhouse with covered seating area and fitted bar.
