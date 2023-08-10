This majestic but modern house, set in one of Worksop’s most desirable residential areas, has got tongues wagging among property hunters.

Boasting five double bedrooms, a summerhouse with bar and potential for an annexe, The Chimneys on Park Street in Sparken Hill is a fantastic, sprawling home.

Offers in the region of £750,000 are being invited by Bawtry-based estate agents Fine & Country, and it’s not hard to see why. The living space extends to about 3,500 square feet, all finished to a high standard.

You are welcomed on to the ground floor by an airy entrance hall that leads to a sitting room and a separate snug, which could be utilised as a play room, TV room or a formal dining area.

The heart of the home is an open-plan living kitchen. This flows seamlessly into a spectacular garden room, which has seating and dining areas, plus patio doors leading out to the back garden.

There is also a rear entrance hall, utility room and WC, while an office has its own entrance door and could easily be converted into a self-contained annexe with large double bedroom and en suite shower room located above.

Upstairs, a galleried landing guides you to four double bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities, while the other three are served by a newly-fitted family bathroom.

Outside, there is an integral double garage and plenty of space for off-street parking. At the back, an established, private garden is flanked by mature trees and plants. It features a lawn, expansive patio areas and a terrific summerhouse with covered seating area and fitted bar.

You’ll be even more impressed by The Chimneys when you check out our photo gallery below. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

