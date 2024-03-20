This stunning, fully renovated Georgian, stone-built farmhouse on Woodsetts Road in the rural hamlet of Gildingwells is on the market for £895,000 with Sheffield-based estate agents, 2Roost.This stunning, fully renovated Georgian, stone-built farmhouse on Woodsetts Road in the rural hamlet of Gildingwells is on the market for £895,000 with Sheffield-based estate agents, 2Roost.
This stunning, fully renovated Georgian, stone-built farmhouse on Woodsetts Road in the rural hamlet of Gildingwells is on the market for £895,000 with Sheffield-based estate agents, 2Roost.

Magnificent stone-built £895,000 Georgian farmhouse in rural Worksop hamlet

When it comes to charming character properties, there aren’t many on the Worksop market at the moment to beat this magnificent stone-built farmhouse.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:59 GMT

Set in the rural hamlet of Gildingwells, the stunning five-bedroom Georgian home, which includes a self-contained one-bedroom annexe, has been significantly and lovingly renovated by the current owners.

It occupies land stretching to about one acre and provides a unique and harmonious blend of traditional features, including ceiling beams, a large double barn and a wine cellar, and modern-day living.

The Woodsetts Road property is for sale with Sheffield-based estate agents 2Roost, who have attached a price tag of £895,000 and cannot disguise their enthusiasm for the house. A spokesperson says: “It encompasses the epitome of refined living, making it an idyllic retreat for families seeking both comfort and sophistication.”

Why not take a walk through the farmhouse via our photo gallery below? You will find a welcoming reception hall, inviting you into a spacious sitting room, a library or music room and a well-appointed kitchen/living/dining space, which is the central hub of the home.

The ground floor also contains a snug, a study, office or playroom, a utility and boot room and WC/cloakroom, while the double barn offers storage space, with the potential for further development.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, including three doubles, a luxurious family bathroom and access to the annexe, which houses the other bedroom, plus an open-plan living space with kitchen and separate bathroom.

Outside, there is off-street parking behind electric gates for five vehicles at the front and up to three at the back. The surrounding grounds feature large lawns, an orchard, a patio with barbecue area and ample space for al fresco dining and outdoor activities.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

Step through the front door of the £895,000 property and marvel at this welcoming hallway, which sets an inviting tone for the rest of the stone-built farmhouse.

1. Welcoming hallway

Step through the front door of the £895,000 property and marvel at this welcoming hallway, which sets an inviting tone for the rest of the stone-built farmhouse. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
We open our tour of the ground floor in the spacious lounge or sitting room, which is attractively decorated and boasts a large, front-facing bay window, providing plenty of natural light.

2. Spacious lounge or sitting room

We open our tour of the ground floor in the spacious lounge or sitting room, which is attractively decorated and boasts a large, front-facing bay window, providing plenty of natural light. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The focal point of the lounge at the £895,000 farmhouse is a traditional fireplace, with a log-burning stove.

3. Traditional fireplace

The focal point of the lounge at the £895,000 farmhouse is a traditional fireplace, with a log-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next to the lounge is this stunning library or music room, which features bespoke cabinetry, offering both functionality and sophistication. It is an excellent entertaining space and features another spectacular, front-facing bay window.

4. Stunning library or music room

Next to the lounge is this stunning library or music room, which features bespoke cabinetry, offering both functionality and sophistication. It is an excellent entertaining space and features another spectacular, front-facing bay window. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GeorgianWorksopSheffieldZoopla