Set in the rural hamlet of Gildingwells, the stunning five-bedroom Georgian home, which includes a self-contained one-bedroom annexe, has been significantly and lovingly renovated by the current owners.

It occupies land stretching to about one acre and provides a unique and harmonious blend of traditional features, including ceiling beams, a large double barn and a wine cellar, and modern-day living.

The Woodsetts Road property is for sale with Sheffield-based estate agents 2Roost, who have attached a price tag of £895,000 and cannot disguise their enthusiasm for the house. A spokesperson says: “It encompasses the epitome of refined living, making it an idyllic retreat for families seeking both comfort and sophistication.”

Why not take a walk through the farmhouse via our photo gallery below? You will find a welcoming reception hall, inviting you into a spacious sitting room, a library or music room and a well-appointed kitchen/living/dining space, which is the central hub of the home.

The ground floor also contains a snug, a study, office or playroom, a utility and boot room and WC/cloakroom, while the double barn offers storage space, with the potential for further development.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, including three doubles, a luxurious family bathroom and access to the annexe, which houses the other bedroom, plus an open-plan living space with kitchen and separate bathroom.

Outside, there is off-street parking behind electric gates for five vehicles at the front and up to three at the back. The surrounding grounds feature large lawns, an orchard, a patio with barbecue area and ample space for al fresco dining and outdoor activities.

Once you have flicked through our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Welcoming hallway Step through the front door of the £895,000 property and marvel at this welcoming hallway, which sets an inviting tone for the rest of the stone-built farmhouse. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Spacious lounge or sitting room We open our tour of the ground floor in the spacious lounge or sitting room, which is attractively decorated and boasts a large, front-facing bay window, providing plenty of natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Traditional fireplace The focal point of the lounge at the £895,000 farmhouse is a traditional fireplace, with a log-burning stove. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Stunning library or music room Next to the lounge is this stunning library or music room, which features bespoke cabinetry, offering both functionality and sophistication. It is an excellent entertaining space and features another spectacular, front-facing bay window. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales