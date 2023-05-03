More than half a million pounds worth of luxurious family living has been added to the Worksop property market thanks to this impressive four-bedroom home.

A price tag of £550,000 has been attached by Retford estate agents Nicholsons to the detached house on Thievesdale Lane to the east side of town. And once you have flicked through our photo gallery below, you will be able to see why.

Sitting within a prime residential area, it is a fantastic property, offering executive living and boasting assets such as an entertainment room, a superb six-piece family bathroom suite, an over-sized double garage, a landscaped, walled garden and a recently-laid porcelain-paved patio.

On the ground floor, an entrance hall guides you to no fewer than four reception rooms, including a snug that could be converted into a fifth bedroom. The hub of the property is a high-quality, open-plan kitchen/dining room.

Upstairs, you will find that bathroom, plus all four bedrooms, including the master which has its own en suite facilities.

Outside, the front garden consists mainly of lawn with well-stocked borders. At the back is a larger-than-average garden, complete with patio, seating area with feature wall, lawn, and outside lighting, water tap and electric power points.

Once you've checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Thievesdale Lane, Worksop This luxurious, attractive-looking family home on Thievesdale Lane in Worksop is on the market for £550,000 with Retford estate agents Nicholsons. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

2 . Open-plan kitchen/dining room At the heart of the Worksop home is an open-plan kitchen and dining room. The high-quality kitchen has been recently fitted and includes appliances such as a free-standing cooker with electric extractor fan above, microwave, dishwasher and washing machine. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

3 . Dining area Here is the dining area section of the open-plan hub, flowing seamlessly from the kitchen. It has ceiling downlights and a tiled floor. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

4 . Breakfast bar An overview of the kitchen and dining room. A central island, with breakfast bar and quartz work surface, is an attractive feature of the kitchen, as is a range of wall and base units with quartz work surfaces incorporating a ceramic sink unit and mixer tap. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

