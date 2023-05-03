Luxurious family home in Worksop is on the market for more than half a million
More than half a million pounds worth of luxurious family living has been added to the Worksop property market thanks to this impressive four-bedroom home.
A price tag of £550,000 has been attached by Retford estate agents Nicholsons to the detached house on Thievesdale Lane to the east side of town. And once you have flicked through our photo gallery below, you will be able to see why.
Sitting within a prime residential area, it is a fantastic property, offering executive living and boasting assets such as an entertainment room, a superb six-piece family bathroom suite, an over-sized double garage, a landscaped, walled garden and a recently-laid porcelain-paved patio.
On the ground floor, an entrance hall guides you to no fewer than four reception rooms, including a snug that could be converted into a fifth bedroom. The hub of the property is a high-quality, open-plan kitchen/dining room.
Upstairs, you will find that bathroom, plus all four bedrooms, including the master which has its own en suite facilities.
Outside, the front garden consists mainly of lawn with well-stocked borders. At the back is a larger-than-average garden, complete with patio, seating area with feature wall, lawn, and outside lighting, water tap and electric power points.
