News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
5 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
12 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
12 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Luxurious family home in Worksop is on the market for more than half a million

More than half a million pounds worth of luxurious family living has been added to the Worksop property market thanks to this impressive four-bedroom home.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:56 BST

A price tag of £550,000 has been attached by Retford estate agents Nicholsons to the detached house on Thievesdale Lane to the east side of town. And once you have flicked through our photo gallery below, you will be able to see why.

Sitting within a prime residential area, it is a fantastic property, offering executive living and boasting assets such as an entertainment room, a superb six-piece family bathroom suite, an over-sized double garage, a landscaped, walled garden and a recently-laid porcelain-paved patio.

On the ground floor, an entrance hall guides you to no fewer than four reception rooms, including a snug that could be converted into a fifth bedroom. The hub of the property is a high-quality, open-plan kitchen/dining room.

Upstairs, you will find that bathroom, plus all four bedrooms, including the master which has its own en suite facilities.

Outside, the front garden consists mainly of lawn with well-stocked borders. At the back is a larger-than-average garden, complete with patio, seating area with feature wall, lawn, and outside lighting, water tap and electric power points.

Once you’ve checked out our gallery, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

This luxurious, attractive-looking family home on Thievesdale Lane in Worksop is on the market for £550,000 with Retford estate agents Nicholsons.

1. Thievesdale Lane, Worksop

This luxurious, attractive-looking family home on Thievesdale Lane in Worksop is on the market for £550,000 with Retford estate agents Nicholsons. Photo: Nicholsons

Photo Sales
At the heart of the Worksop home is an open-plan kitchen and dining room. The high-quality kitchen has been recently fitted and includes appliances such as a free-standing cooker with electric extractor fan above, microwave, dishwasher and washing machine.

2. Open-plan kitchen/dining room

At the heart of the Worksop home is an open-plan kitchen and dining room. The high-quality kitchen has been recently fitted and includes appliances such as a free-standing cooker with electric extractor fan above, microwave, dishwasher and washing machine. Photo: Nicholsons

Photo Sales
Here is the dining area section of the open-plan hub, flowing seamlessly from the kitchen. It has ceiling downlights and a tiled floor.

3. Dining area

Here is the dining area section of the open-plan hub, flowing seamlessly from the kitchen. It has ceiling downlights and a tiled floor. Photo: Nicholsons

Photo Sales
An overview of the kitchen and dining room. A central island, with breakfast bar and quartz work surface, is an attractive feature of the kitchen, as is a range of wall and base units with quartz work surfaces incorporating a ceramic sink unit and mixer tap.

4. Breakfast bar

An overview of the kitchen and dining room. A central island, with breakfast bar and quartz work surface, is an attractive feature of the kitchen, as is a range of wall and base units with quartz work surfaces incorporating a ceramic sink unit and mixer tap. Photo: Nicholsons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:WorksopRetfordZoopla