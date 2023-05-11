When it comes to location, you would struggle to beat overlooking a picturesque canal, which this lovely bungalow in Shireoaks does.

The three-bedroom property on Shireoaks Road is on the market with Worksop estate agents William H.Brown, who are inviting offers of more than £400,000.

A spokesperson for the company described the location, by the Chesterfield Canal, as “fantastic” and said the bungalow is “fabulously presented”.

"This really is one not to be missed,” they added, so please check out our photo gallery below which reveals all.

An added asset is a wonderful, modern external office, with a storage room connected.

In brief, the interior of the property comprises an entrance hall, lounge, kitchen, conservatory, bathroom and WC, as well as the three bedrooms.

Outside, the sights and sounds of the canal are accompanied by a lawned and enclosed garden with a paved seating area, a triple-length garage with space for three cars, and a driveway providing off-street parking space for up to seven cars.

After flicking through our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Picturesque canal Here is the picturesque stretch of the Chesterfield Canal that the Shireoaks bungalow overlooks. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Comfortable lounge The first room we look at inside the £400,000-plus property is this comfortable lounge or living room. It is naturally bright thanks to double-glazed windows facing the front and side of the bungalow. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Striking electric fire This second shot of the lounge shows its striking Gazco electric fire. Coving to the ceiling adds to the style of the room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Smart kitchen The smart kitchen can hardly be faulted. It is fitted with a range of wall and base units, work surfaces and a stainless steel sink and drainer. There is also a breakfast bar, five-ring gas hob, oven, integrated dishwasher, fridge/freezer, spotlights and plumbing for a washing machine. The windows face the front and side of the building. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

