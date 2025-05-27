LOOK: Victorian home in Retford is a true masterpiece of architectural elegance

Sympathetically restored by its current owner, this 3600sq.ft property in Queen Street seamlessly blends timeless period features with contemporary living and is on the market for £645,000. From the moment you approach the property, its striking façade commands attention. The home exudes a sense of grandeur, with its traditional Victorian detailing and impressive proportions.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by a wealth of original features that have been lovingly preserved, including intricate wall panelling, deep skirting boards, ornate architraves, and exquisite cornicing and mouldings.

The tiled flooring in the entrance hall sets the tone for the craftsmanship and attention to detail that runs throughout the property. The ground floor offers an abundance of living space, with two large and elegant reception rooms that are perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing with family.

The high ceilings and large windows flood these rooms with natural light, enhancing their sense of space and grandeur.

A delightful music room and a charming garden room, provide versatile spaces to suit a variety of needs.

The kitchen is a true highlight of the home, designed to an exceptional standard with both style and functionality in mind. Featuring granite work surfaces, a range-style cooker and a Rayburn as well as an integral dishwasher, this high-spec kitchen is a dream for any culinary enthusiast.

Adjacent to the kitchen, the utility room offers additional practicality, ensuring that the home is as functional as it is beautiful.

The kitchen, utility room and garden room benefit from underfloor heating, ensuring a cosy environment all year. The property also benefits from a recently installed boiler, ensuring peace of mind. All windows in the property have also been replaced with double-glazed units in keeping with the property's character. The first floor accommodates up to six generously sized bedrooms, providing ample space for a growing family or hosting guests. Two of the bedrooms benefit from en-suite facilities, offering a touch of luxury and convenience.

The family bathroom offers further facilities for families and benefits from underfloor heating. Each room has been thoughtfully designed to retain the home’s period charm while providing modern comfort. Outside, the property continues to impress. The walled Victorian kitchen garden has been meticulously designed and landscaped by a Royal Horticultural Society student, creating a tranquil and picturesque outdoor space.

Whether you’re an avid gardener or simply enjoy relaxing in beautiful surroundings, this garden is sure to delight. Additionally, the property features a range of excellent brick outbuildings and workshops, offering further versatility and potential for a variety of uses. For those with multiple vehicles, off-road parking is available, ensuring convenience and peace of mind.

The property’s location is another standout feature, situated just a five-minute walk from Retford’s East Coast Main Line railway station. With direct trains to London King’s Cross taking approximately 90 minutes, as well as services to Lincoln, Sheffield, Leeds, York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh, this home is ideally positioned for commuters. This stunning Victorian home is a rare find, offering an unparalleled combination of space, character, and convenience.

For more information contact Nicholsons Estate Agents on 01777 568395.

