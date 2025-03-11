LOOK: This exceptional five-bedroom detached house in Clowne could be yours for £675,000

Upon entering this magnificent property, in Century Way, Clowne, you are immediately struck by the meticulous attention to detail evident throughout.

The light and airy entrance hall sets the tone for what lies within, featuring a fabulous feature oak staircase.

The open-plan breakfast kitchen is a testament to contemporary living, seamlessly flowing into the garden room to create a space that is bathed in natural light, perfect for family living.

The kitchen is equipped with a complete range of high-end NEFF appliances, quartz work surfaces, and a breakfast bar, further enhanced by a utility room that adds to the convenience of daily living.

Hosting guests is effortlessly facilitated by the breakfast area, which extends into the garden room, which leads to the garden through bi-folding doors. The substantial living room boasts a feature log-burning stove and bi-folding doors leading to the rear.

For formal entertaining, a separate dining room provides an excellent setting, while a bay-windowed home office space offers versatility for modern families, whether utilised as a professional workspace or playroom. Ascending the staircase, the five bedrooms cater to growing families. The magnificent principal bedroom enjoys a private space with a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

The second bedroom maintains the luxurious feel with an additional en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe space. Three further well-proportioned bedrooms are complemented by an elegant family bathroom boasting a four-piece suite.

The loft of the home has been partially boarded, adding convenient storage with lighting and power. The rear of the property particularly shines, with open woodlands bordering the rear boundary that provide a peaceful ambience.

A fantastic patio area offers ample space for outdoor entertainment during the summer months, while an allotment area on the side of the home appeals to those with a green thumb with a feature greenhouse.

Moreover, a superbly sized lawn provides an excellent playing area for children to enjoy with friends.

Completing this outstanding home is driveway parking for several vehicles, including an integrated double garage and two electric car charging points, adding to this impressive home. Situated on the sought-after modern development of Van Dyk village, you are on the doorstep of the many fabulous countryside walks and the ever-so-popular Wildes Inn, an award-winning restaurant and spa.

1 . Cosy The substantial living room boasts a feature log-burning stove and bi-folding doors leading to the rear. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dinner is served A separate dining room provides an excellent setting for entertaining. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Light The open-plan garden room overlooks the fabulous rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales