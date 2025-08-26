LOOK: Stunning contemporary Worksop home with orangery and annexe on the market for £750,000

Dating back to the 1950’s and with a substantial self-contained annexe added in the 1980’s the property has in recent times undergone a major scheme of works and is now a fabulous contemporary home throughout. Occupying a good-sized plot the property has a light and airy feel and is surrounded by professionally landscaped gardens with gated, block paved driveway giving secure off-road parking for many vehicles and leading to an integral garage. The recent works include quality, fully tiled bathrooms and wc’s, windows, external and internal doors, a huge orangery (30ft x 14ft) with bi-fold doors to the rear garden and a bi-fold window to the kitchen making it a great entertaining space. The large kitchen/breakfast room boasts quartz worksurfaces and quality appliances, the majority of the carpets are new, facias and soffits and a Neville Johnson staircase. The self-contained annexe would be ideal for an elderly relative or teenagers retreat and comprises home office, large lounge, double bedroom and a four piece en-suite bathroom. The internal accommodation briefly comprises a spacious entrance porch, entrance hall, lounge, separate dining room, downstairs wc and a utility room.