LOOK: Stunning 2 bed detached bungalow near Worksop on the market for £375,000

The current owners have improved the property in North Road, Torworth, Retford since their purchase with a refitted kitchen and shower room plus shutter blinds to most windows. Briefly the property comprises entrance hall, lounge with contemporary driftwood effect remote control fire, integrated media wall unit and illuminated display niches to each side, window to the front elevation with shutter blinds, radiator, wood door into inner hall plus arch to dining room
The separate dining room is the perfect place for family meals or entertaining guests and features French doors opening to the rear garden.
The kitchen boasts Mac stone worktops, two built in Bosch ovens, four ring induction hob with extractor fan over, integrated dishwasher, washing machine, and fridge freezer.
Both bedrooms are doubles and the property also boasts a shower room.
Outside there are spacious gardens to the front and rear accessed via an electric security gate leading to a drive and garage allowing ample off street parking. The property also benefits from triple glazing and gas central heating. Torworth is a village lying five miles northwest of Retford and four miles south of Bawtry. The village is only a short drive to the A1 and motorway access and Retford lies on the east coast mainline making it an ideal area for commuting. Both Bawtry and Retford have a wealth of amenities including schools, restaurants, shops, and sports facilities.
The adjacent village of Ranskill has a general store and post office, public house, fish and chip shop, florist and village park and has a monthly mobile library.
For more information or to book a viewing contact Hunters on 01302 457750.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.