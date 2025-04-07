LOOK: Stunning 2 bed detached bungalow near Worksop on the market for £375,000

The current owners have improved the property in North Road, Torworth, Retford since their purchase with a refitted kitchen and shower room plus shutter blinds to most windows. Briefly the property comprises entrance hall, lounge with contemporary driftwood effect remote control fire, integrated media wall unit and illuminated display niches to each side, window to the front elevation with shutter blinds, radiator, wood door into inner hall plus arch to dining room

The separate dining room is the perfect place for family meals or entertaining guests and features French doors opening to the rear garden.

The kitchen boasts Mac stone worktops, two built in Bosch ovens, four ring induction hob with extractor fan over, integrated dishwasher, washing machine, and fridge freezer.

Both bedrooms are doubles and the property also boasts a shower room.

Outside there are spacious gardens to the front and rear accessed via an electric security gate leading to a drive and garage allowing ample off street parking. The property also benefits from triple glazing and gas central heating. Torworth is a village lying five miles northwest of Retford and four miles south of Bawtry. The village is only a short drive to the A1 and motorway access and Retford lies on the east coast mainline making it an ideal area for commuting. Both Bawtry and Retford have a wealth of amenities including schools, restaurants, shops, and sports facilities.

The adjacent village of Ranskill has a general store and post office, public house, fish and chip shop, florist and village park and has a monthly mobile library.

For more information or to book a viewing contact Hunters on 01302 457750.

1 . Kerb appeal The property is accessed via an electric security gate leading to the paved drive allowing ample off street parking and leading to the garage. The front garden is laid to lawn with mature borders, and security lights. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Pristine The property is immaculately presented both outside and in. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Luxury Wall and base units with Mac stone worktops, two built in Bosch ovens, four ring induction hob with extractor fan over, integrated dishwasher, washing machine, fridge freezer, and waste unit, ceramic sink with mixer tap, TV point to wall, folding wood door leading into the pantry, spotlights to ceiling, tiled flooring, radiator, wooden doors with glass panels to the entrance hall and side entrance. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Dinner is served French doors opening to the rear garden, two wall lights, window to the side elevation with shutter blinds, radiator. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales