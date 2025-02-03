LOOK: Spacious Grade II listed home circa 1760 on the market for £495,000 in Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:03 BST
A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase this spacious Grade II historical Worksop home for £495,000.

The Old Hall is a very spacious and well presented four/five bedroom property circa 1760 located in Doncaster Road, Oldcotes and benefits from a new roof (2021 with a 10 year guarantee) and an ‘Ideal Logic’ combi boiler (2023). The property is over 3000 sq feet spread over three floors and offers flexible accommodation with many large rooms making it ideal for a large or extended family.

It has retained many original features including open fireplaces, timber beams, shutters, bannister and feature cornicing. The accommodation briefly comprises a spacious entrance hall, lounge and dining room all with feature open fireplaces, family room (this is currently being utilised as a bedroom and would be ideal for an elderly relative), kitchen/diner with a rear entrance porch and a downstairs wc. The first floor comprises a landing, three double bedrooms, large four piece en-suite to the master bedroom and four piece house bathroom. To the second floor there are two more double bedrooms, one being utilised as a home office/study and three large loft rooms that have the potential to convert into further accommodation. The property occupies a good sized corner plot with gardens to three sides enclosed by mature hedging giving a good degree of privacy.

The gated driveway leads to a gravelled parking area suitable for numerous vehicles and a large double garage/workshop. To find out more or book a viewing contact Newton Fallowell - Worksop branch on 01909 298911.

This detached stone home circa 1760 is located in this sought after village of Oldcotes

1. Historic

This detached stone home circa 1760 is located in this sought after village of Oldcotes Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The lounge features a stunning open fire, perfect for cosy family evenings.

2. Charm

The lounge features a stunning open fire, perfect for cosy family evenings. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property has retained many original features including open fireplaces, timber beams, shutters, bannister and feature cornicing.

3. Character

The property has retained many original features including open fireplaces, timber beams, shutters, bannister and feature cornicing. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner has a rear entrance porch and access to a downstairs wc.

4. Heart of the home

The kitchen/diner has a rear entrance porch and access to a downstairs wc. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIDoncaster Road
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice