LOOK: Spacious Grade II listed home circa 1760 on the market for £495,000 in Worksop

The Old Hall is a very spacious and well presented four/five bedroom property circa 1760 located in Doncaster Road , Oldcotes and benefits from a new roof (2021 with a 10 year guarantee) and an ‘Ideal Logic’ combi boiler (2023). The property is over 3000 sq feet spread over three floors and offers flexible accommodation with many large rooms making it ideal for a large or extended family.

It has retained many original features including open fireplaces, timber beams, shutters, bannister and feature cornicing. The accommodation briefly comprises a spacious entrance hall, lounge and dining room all with feature open fireplaces, family room (this is currently being utilised as a bedroom and would be ideal for an elderly relative), kitchen/diner with a rear entrance porch and a downstairs wc. The first floor comprises a landing, three double bedrooms, large four piece en-suite to the master bedroom and four piece house bathroom. To the second floor there are two more double bedrooms, one being utilised as a home office/study and three large loft rooms that have the potential to convert into further accommodation. The property occupies a good sized corner plot with gardens to three sides enclosed by mature hedging giving a good degree of privacy.