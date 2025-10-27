LOOK: Retford family home is a true gem of a property nestled in an idyllic corner plot

Nestled in an idyllic corner plot in the exclusive development in the Georgian market town of Retford is Laurel House.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The imposing property in Laurel Grove was built in 2011 and could be your forever family home for £550,000.

This substantial family home is a true gem of a property and with 2,431 square foot or living space there is plenty of room for everyone to enjoy. Laurel House has been meticulously looked after and enhanced by its present owners and is well presented throughout with a warm, welcoming, homely atmosphere. The property instantly impresses as you approach with an expansive driveway that can accommodate up to 10 vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In keeping with the name of the house and Grove, the driveway is bordered by mature laurel bushes giving it real kerb appeal. Moving inside the stunning kitchen is the heart of the home with a log burner for cosy winter nights and bifold doors on to a beautiful limestone patio for summer parties.

The impressive driveway can accommodate up to 10 vehicles and, in keeping with the name of the house and Grove, the driveway is bordered by mature laurel bushes.

The kitchen also boasts high end granite work surfaces and top notch finishes throughout.

This fabulous open plan space opens out onto the light filled dining area, the perfect setting for large family gatherings or entertaining friends and colleagues.

The seamless open plan layout lends itself perfectly to family life along with a downstairs WC and separate utility for added convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the open plan living areas the property also boasts two reception rooms, perfect for family evenings or an additional bedroom space.

The open plan layout lends itself to family life

Moving upstairs the property boasts four bedrooms, one of which is presently a dressing room but could be easily converted back into a bedroom.

Two of the bedrooms benefit from luxury ensuites and a family bathroom.

The enclosed rear garden features a summer house and recently laid limestone patio ideal for enjoying summer evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A garage also provides additional storage. Laurel House is an exquisite example of contemporary living with style and comfort and is within walking distance to town, local shops, supermarkets and amenities, great schools, direct trains to London (90 mins), and convenient for the A1 and motorway network.

The stunning kitchen is the heart of the home with a log burner for cosy Winter nights and bifold doors on to a beautiful limestone patio for Summer parties.

Retford is an attractive place to live, with many cafés, bars, restaurants and two theatres a short walk from the magnificent Laurel House.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Keller Williams on 01628 918569.