The property in Newcastle Avenue enjoys easy access to Worksop Town Centre with its wide range of shops, supermarkets, schools and leisure facilities, as well as excellent transport links with convenient access to the A57, A1 and M1.

This substantial and versatile home is on the market for £575,000 and offers spacious accommodation across two floors, designed with both comfort and practicality in mind.

The ground floor features a bright welcoming entrance hall, complete with a side facing double glazed window and a central heating radiator.

Families can take advantage of two generous reception rooms including a versatile dining room perfect for family dining or entertaining.

Meanwhile a light and spacious lounge features a front facing double glazed window, additional side facing double glazed window, central heating radiator, staircase to the first floor, and a characterful fireplace.

The star of the show is the large open plan kitchen living space with garden access. Fitted with a range of wall and base units complementary worksurfaces incorporating a sink unit, the kitchen also boasts integrated electric oven with hob, integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer and double doors opening to the garden – perfect for alfresco entertaining or family barbecues.

A separate utility room kitchen provides added convenience and is equipped with additional wall and base units, worksurfaces, plumbing for washing machine, and a useful storage cupboard and includes an integrated electric oven with hob and fridge freezer. The ground floor shower room completes the ground floor accommodation and is fitted with a three piece suite comprising a shower, WC and wash hand basin.

To the first floor, the property boasts four well proportioned bedrooms, two of which benefit from en-suites and one with a walk in wardrobe.

The stylish family bathroom is the perfect place to unwind after a long day and features a four piece suite comprising a bath, shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin.

Moving outside the property benefits from a generous pebbled driveway to the front, providing ample off street parking for multiple vehicles.

Surrounding the home are beautifully maintained wrap around gardens, featuring mature shrubs and trees that offer privacy and ample space to entertain.

To find out more or book a viewing contact William H Brown - Worksop on 01909 776349.

