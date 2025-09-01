The property in The Baulk, Worksop is full of character and charm and occupies a good sized plot with extensive and private gardens to the rear. Step inside this turn key property that benefits from a fabulous kitchen/diner with a large breakfast island as its centre piece.

The stunning home boasts lots of character features including a log burner in the cosy lounge, four piece bathroom with his and hers wash basins, and a large fully converted loft room/bedroom five. The accommodation briefly comprises a warm and welcoming entrance hall, bay fronted light and bright lounge with log burner, kitchen/diner with two sets of double doors with views of the garden, utility room and a downstairs wc. Upstairs there is a landing, three double bedrooms, with the smaller bedroom currently being utilised as a study – perfect for those working from home.

You can unwind and relax after a long day in the spacious bathroom with a roll top bath, separate shower cubicle, his and hers wash basins and a wc. From the landing is access to two loft rooms via paddle stairs, the first would be ideal for storage the second larger one would make a good games room or fifth bedroom. Outside to the front is a block paved driveway giving off road parking for two vehicles and leading to a garage. To the rear is a large, mature and private garden with various patios, seating areas and timber decking – perfect for alfresco entertaining or family fun.

Viewing this property is important to appreciate the accommodation on offer and you can request a viewing by contacting Newton Fallowell - Worksop on 01909 298610.

