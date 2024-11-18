LOOK: Inside this stunning four bed detached Retford neo-georgian style home

The property priced at £850,000, is perfectly positioned down the private road, Rose Gardens, consisting of only five properties.

Rose Gardens is located just off North Road in Retford which enjoys excellent amenities, good education facilities and transport links with London Kings Cross (1hr 30 mins). It is being sold with no onward chain, making the purchase easier. The accommodation offers generous proportions throughout with an imposing entrance reception hall. You enter the property into an imposing reception hall with a sweeping staircase leading to a galleried landing.

To the ground floor the property has a spacious kitchen with separate utility, three reception rooms and orangery which gives the purchaser multiple options. To the first floor are four very large bedrooms with built in wardrobes, two benefitting from en-suites, while two are served by a large family bathroom.

It really is a blank canvas to enable you to create your own perfect space. Externally, the property is accessed through two electronic gates leading to a horse shoe driveway with a double garage and a triple double storey garage, which would make an ideal business unit, granny annex or guest accommodation.

To the rear is a private garden which is laid to lawn with mature trees and shrubs. The property benefits from UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout. This property really needs to be viewed to appreciate all it has to offer.

