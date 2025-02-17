LOOK: Grade 2 listed seven bedroom family home in Tickhill on the market for £999,995

By Kate Mason
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:17 BST
This stunning Grade 2 listed 7 bedroom farmhouse in Tickhill is on the market for £999,995.

Limestone Hill Farmhouse, Tickhill has been renovated and refurbished to create a beautiful family home that exudes traditional features mixed with modern fixtures and fittings.

The house is beautifully presented throughout and boasts seven bedrooms plus an additional annex with three bedrooms one having a dressing room and bathroom.

The property briefly comprises a galleried landing, ensuite bathroom and shower rooms and attractive living rooms.

Outside the property enjoys lovely large family gardens, with breath taking views from the annex over farmland.

The property boasts oil heating served by two boilers.

The current owner is currently using the farmhouse as Holiday lets and the buyer may also take advantage of possibilities to purchase additional land.

Situated not far from the charming village of Tickhill with its wealth of local facilities and amenities and access to the M18 at Maltby opening up other regional commuting network systems.

Viewing is highly recommended, to find out more contact Portfield Garrard & Wright on 01302 378679.

