LOOK: Exceptional four-bedroom home on private Retford road on the market for £520,000

Built just three years ago, Paddock House has been further upgraded by the current owners with high-end touches including bespoke solid wood cabinetry in the lounge and bedrooms, underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, and a stunning kitchen with premium Siemens and Bosch appliances.

A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire this premium, move-in-ready home in Callow Grove, North Wheatley, Retford, a picturesque and well-connected village setting. The large lounge is perfect for entertaining, while the spacious kitchen/diner leads onto a private garden with artificial turf, offering ease of maintenance and year-round enjoyment.

A separate utility room, downstairs WC, and a dedicated study add to the practicality of this superb home. Upstairs, four generous bedrooms include two stylish en suites, all finished to an excellent standard.

The luxurious family bathroom features a freestanding bath and premium fittings, perfect for unwinding after a busy day. Outside home owners can enjoy a detached summerhouse with an attached shed providing flexible outdoor space ideal for a home office or retreat.

The garden includes a covered patio and mature borders, creating a peaceful and private setting. To the front, an oak-framed car port and driveway provide ample off-road parking.

The home is set on a quiet private road of just three homes giving the property a true sense of exclusivity. Situated in a highly sought-after village with an outstanding primary school and strong community spirit, the property also benefits from excellent transport links.

Retford Station is only 10 minutes away, offering a direct line to London in approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes. The prestigious Ranby House private school is also within easy reach. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the size and potential of this property. For more information contact British Homesellers on 01727 294307.

