LOOK: Detached 3 bed home near Worksop blends character with contemporary living

The home in Old Hall Lane, Whitwell is on the market for £550,000 and is surrounded by breathtaking countryside, open fields, and scenic walking trails.

The property is secured by electric gates, leading to a welcoming reception room that sets the tone for the charm found throughout.

Exposed original beams enhance the warmth and character, seamlessly integrating with stylish modern features. The spacious lounge/dining room is a cozy haven with a multi-fuel burner and a central open plan feel enhancing the appeal of hosting or enjoying quiet family evenings, with access to the bright garden room, a further space to relax and enjoy privacy.

The modern kitchen is well-equipped with integrated appliances, including a washing machine, dishwasher, waste bin, pro boil tap, and range cooker, combining elegance with functionality. A handy downstairs w.c completes the ground floor. The first floor features two well-appointed bedrooms both featuring original beams. Bedroom two boasts its own dressing area, providing a boutique-like retreat and bedroom three is equally spacious, ideal for guests or family.

A sleek shower room serves the first floor, combining practicality with modern design. The entire second floor is dedicated to the master suite, featuring stunning original beams and ample space. The en-suite bathroom, complete with a skylight, enhances the sense of light and luxury, creating a private sanctuary for the homeowners. Moving outside the beautifully landscaped garden offers a serene setting with views of the surrounding fields, and walking trails make this an ideal retreat for nature lovers.

The large garage with a utility counter provides practicality, complemented by a summer house with flexible use. This exceptional home offers a perfect blend of character and modernity in a breathtaking setting.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Purplebricks on 02475 134095.

