LOOK: Cottage with range of converted outbuildings on the market in Bassetlaw for £425,000

The property in Bawtry Road, Everton has ample space for a family and also boasts a potential annexe or place to run your business from home. From the main road you have a right of access over the driveway with parking for several vehicles and further gated parking.

Walking through the front door a nice and spacious entrance hall awaits with a door to the snug. The snug has a log burning stove and the space could easily be the formal dining room or a great play room.

A downstairs WC with ample under stairs storage is also ideal for a family.

The open plan dining kitchen complete with breakfast bar is the perfect place to enjoy meals with family along with doors opening onto the patio area and gardens.

The living room offers the ideal place to relax with the family and take advantage of the wood burning stove in those winter months. This is where the property could be shut of and the annexe or office / business life begins. A utility room with toilet and plumbing to put a shower would be ideal if you have dependent relatives.

Meanwhile the large reception room would be perfect for relatives to enjoy with separate access which again if you need to run a business from home is ideal. The next room would be the perfect office or bedroom. Back to the main house the stairs lead from the snug and the master bedroom is at the end and benefits from fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room. There are three more bedrooms and these utilise the family bathroom with shower over. Outside the garden has ample space to entertain, a further range of outbuildings for the garden equipment or toys to be stores. Large gardens follow with plenty of lawn space and mature trees all meaning you have a private and secure garden for the kids to enjoy.

To find out more about this property contact exp UK on 01462 659820.

