This well-presented home in Peak Lane, Hooton Levitt is perfect for a growing family looking for a wonderful semi-rural retreat. Welcoming you into the home is the formal entrance hall that splits off to both the beautiful lounge and a cosy snug.

The heart of the home is the dining kitchen, which offers a stunning light-filled space and has integrated appliances. The kitchen features recessed lighting, exposed timber beams, deep skirtings and tiled flooring with under floor heating.

Kitchen appliances include a Range Master cooker, a five-ring induction hob and an extractor hood. There is also a separate Bosch oven/grill within the central island.

Throughout these living spaces, are character features such as exposed timber beams and deep skirtings, adding to the overall charming nature of the property.

The ground floor also boasts a convenient utility room, a pantry and a WC. The home is very efficient, having a fully equipped air ventilation and heat recovery system throughout. The first floor houses the bedrooms, which include a generously-sized master bedroom suite with a dressing room and modern en-suite bathroom, four additional double bedrooms, a family shower room and a bathroom.

Moving outside electric-operated gates open to a shared driveway that leads to Fitzturgis House. To the front of the property, there is exterior lighting, external power, two lawned areas with mature trees and a stone flagged path where access can be gained to the formal entrance hall and dining kitchen. A stone-paved driveway wraps around to the right hand side of the property and continues to the rear. The stone-paved driveway continues to a garage.

The lounge bar/gym is a real standout with recessed lighting, data point, timber flooring and a bar area with the provision for seating, shelving and a wine cooler.

Fitzturgis House is located in the village of Hooton Levitt. A plethora of amenities can be found in the nearby village of Wickersley, which has a range of shops, public houses, a supermarket and leisure activities. There are local bus stations nearby and the nearest train stations are Conisbrough, Kiveton and Retford, all reachable in around 20 minutes by car.

To find out more about the property and book a viewing contact Blenheim Homes & Land on 01144 888830.

1 . Kerb appeal This well-presented home is perfect for a growing family looking for a wonderful semi-rural retreat. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of the home The heart of the home is the dining kitchen, which offers a stunning light-filled space and has integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Cosy The cosy snug features exposed timber beams Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales