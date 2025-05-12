Originally built on the site of Wallingwells Priory using reclaimed stone from the former monastery, Wallingwells Hall is now a Grade II listed landmark. In the 1920s, it was thoughtfully divided into a small collection of private homes, creating a tranquil, close-knit community.

The stunning five bed No. 7 Wallingwells Hall occupies the west-facing side of the Hall, where the Georgian façade with traditional sash windows looks out across over an acre of beautifully landscaped gardens and grounds.

A large private garden with a picturesque pond, a fruit-laden orchard with apple, plum, cherry and pear trees, and a separate paddock all form part of this remarkable setting. There is also ample parking for multiple vehicles.

Internally, the house is generous and thoughtfully laid out boasting five well-proportioned bedrooms, including a spacious principal suite with en-suite bathroom.

The property also has two elegant reception rooms, a charming library corridor and a kitchen supported by a utility/boot room, ideal for countryside life. The current owners have carried out a program of restoration, blending period features with modern touches to ensure comfort without compromising character.

There is still scope for the next owner to add their own style and make the property their own. Step outside, and walking paths lead directly from your door through ancient woodland and across open countryside to nearby villages. Wildlife thrives here – deer, foxes, and even goldcrests are regular visitors – creating a setting that feels as peaceful as it is picturesque. No. 7 Wallingwells Hall offers not only a stunning and spacious historic home, but also the chance to be part of a warm and welcoming community, surrounded by nature and steeped in heritage.

The property is nestled in a peaceful hamlet surrounded by mature woodland and open farmland just outside Carlton in Lindrick.

To find out more or book a viewing contact Carly Wilson Estates on 01709 619225.

