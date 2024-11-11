LOOK: 11 of the most expensive bungalows currently on the market in and around Worksop

By Kate Mason
Published 11th Nov 2024, 15:04 BST
If it’s luxury you’re after and you’re in the market for a bungalow look no further.

We have found some of the best bungalows currently on the market in and around Worksop.

Visit Zoopla for more information and to book any viewings.

This most stunning, high quality four bedroom detached bungalow is set within this premier residential area off Park Street/Sparken Hill in Worksop. Offering truly outstanding accommodation throughout, viewing is most highly recommended to appreciate the location, high quality specification and the grounds with many outbuildings.

1. £700,000, 4 bed bungalow, Park Place, Worksop

This most stunning, high quality four bedroom detached bungalow is set within this premier residential area off Park Street/Sparken Hill in Worksop. Offering truly outstanding accommodation throughout, viewing is most highly recommended to appreciate the location, high quality specification and the grounds with many outbuildings. Photo: Zoopla

detached character property set on A generous corner plot, situated in the heart of elmton village with views of open countryside; the property has three bedrooms, A large bathroom, kitchen, dining room, entrance hall and A large lounge with dual aspect windows. Outside are substantial grounds including gardens, gated off street parking for multiple vehichles, and A double gargage with electrically operated door.

2. £575,000, 3 bed bungalow, Kirklee, Marklands Lane, Elmton, Worksop

detached character property set on A generous corner plot, situated in the heart of elmton village with views of open countryside; the property has three bedrooms, A large bathroom, kitchen, dining room, entrance hall and A large lounge with dual aspect windows. Outside are substantial grounds including gardens, gated off street parking for multiple vehichles, and A double gargage with electrically operated door. Photo: Zoopla

Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom bungalow nestled in a sought-after village location with picturesque countryside views. Chain-free and brimming with potential, this property is perfect for those looking to put their own stamp on a home.

3. £575,000, 3 bed detached bungalow, Elmton, Worksop

Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom bungalow nestled in a sought-after village location with picturesque countryside views. Chain-free and brimming with potential, this property is perfect for those looking to put their own stamp on a home. Photo: Zoopla

This is superbly appointed three double bedroom detached bungalow positioned on a plot of beautifully landscaped gardens. The property is situated in the delightful hamlet of Barnby Moor which is ideally located to access the many amenities of the nearby towns of Retford and Bawtry.

4. £500,000, 3 bed detached bungalow, Barnby Moor, Retford

This is superbly appointed three double bedroom detached bungalow positioned on a plot of beautifully landscaped gardens. The property is situated in the delightful hamlet of Barnby Moor which is ideally located to access the many amenities of the nearby towns of Retford and Bawtry. Photo: Zoopla

