LOOK: 11 of the most expensive bungalows currently on the market in and around Worksop

We have found some of the best bungalows currently on the market in and around Worksop.
1. £700,000, 4 bed bungalow, Park Place, Worksop
This most stunning, high quality four bedroom detached bungalow is set within this premier residential area off Park Street/Sparken Hill in Worksop. Offering truly outstanding accommodation throughout, viewing is most highly recommended to appreciate the location, high quality specification and the grounds with many outbuildings. Photo: Zoopla
2. £575,000, 3 bed bungalow, Kirklee, Marklands Lane, Elmton, Worksop
detached character property set on A generous corner plot, situated in the heart of elmton village with views of open countryside; the property has three bedrooms, A large bathroom, kitchen, dining room, entrance hall and A large lounge with dual aspect windows. Outside are substantial grounds including gardens, gated off street parking for multiple vehichles, and A double gargage with electrically operated door. Photo: Zoopla
3. £575,000, 3 bed detached bungalow, Elmton, Worksop
Welcome to this charming 3-bedroom bungalow nestled in a sought-after village location with picturesque countryside views. Chain-free and brimming with potential, this property is perfect for those looking to put their own stamp on a home. Photo: Zoopla
4. £500,000, 3 bed detached bungalow, Barnby Moor, Retford
This is superbly appointed three double bedroom detached bungalow positioned on a plot of beautifully landscaped gardens. The property is situated in the delightful hamlet of Barnby Moor which is ideally located to access the many amenities of the nearby towns of Retford and Bawtry. Photo: Zoopla
