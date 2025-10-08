3 . 4 bed equestrian property, Whitwell Common, Worksop - £1,400,000

Sunfield Equestrian Centre is an award winning 5* livery and a riding school that comes with the benefit of having a property within the grounds, making it ideal for those with equestrian interests. This unique opportunity comprises a four/five bedroomed detached bungalow, multiple stables, four paddocks, tack rooms and a large indoor arena. Photo: Zoopla