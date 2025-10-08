LOOK: 10 of the best new properties to hit the market in Worksop

Are you in the market for a new home or simply fancy a nosey inside some of the best new homes in the area?

From stylish new builds to character properties – take a browse at some of the homes currently up for grabs in and around Worksop.

1. New properties

Nestled in the tranquil setting of Hillside Close, Whitwell, this exquisite detached bungalow presents a rare opportunity, being offered for the first time in over 45 years.

2. 3 bed detached bungalow, Hillside Close, Whitwell, Worksop - £675,000

Nestled in the tranquil setting of Hillside Close, Whitwell, this exquisite detached bungalow presents a rare opportunity, being offered for the first time in over 45 years. Photo: Zoopla

Sunfield Equestrian Centre is an award winning 5* livery and a riding school that comes with the benefit of having a property within the grounds, making it ideal for those with equestrian interests. This unique opportunity comprises a four/five bedroomed detached bungalow, multiple stables, four paddocks, tack rooms and a large indoor arena.

3. 4 bed equestrian property, Whitwell Common, Worksop - £1,400,000

Sunfield Equestrian Centre is an award winning 5* livery and a riding school that comes with the benefit of having a property within the grounds, making it ideal for those with equestrian interests. This unique opportunity comprises a four/five bedroomed detached bungalow, multiple stables, four paddocks, tack rooms and a large indoor arena. Photo: Zoopla

Stunning five bedroom dormer bungalow. Must be viewed in order to fully reveal the fine qualities of this lovely family home. Located within the increasingly popular village of Woodsetts which host a small handful of shops, schools and Church although within reach of larger towns.

4. 5 bed detached bungalow, Worksop Road, Woodsetts, Worksop - £425,000

Stunning five bedroom dormer bungalow. Must be viewed in order to fully reveal the fine qualities of this lovely family home. Located within the increasingly popular village of Woodsetts which host a small handful of shops, schools and Church although within reach of larger towns. Photo: Zoopla

