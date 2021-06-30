The auction is on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

Listed north Derbyshire building offering 'outstanding restoration opportunity' to go under the hammer

A piece of Derbyshire history could be yours when a listed building goes under the hammer.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 5:48 pm

Auction house Mark Jenkinson & son says South Lodge enjoys a “delightful setting” on the north end of Park Street, Barlborough, at the entrance to Barlborough Hall.

The stone-built, mid-19th Century lodge was Grade II listed in 1989.

It comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom, as well as mature gardens with driveway, garage and rear store/utility room, with “excellent potential offered”.

Conditional planning permission was granted by Bolsover Council last month for an extension to the property, to provide two bedrooms, a bathroom, lounge area, living room, kitchen and utility room/WC.

The auction house says: “This is an outstanding restoration opportunity.”

It is one of more than 30 lots going under the hammer at a property auction on Tuesday, July 13, and has a guide price of £200,000.

South Lodge

South Lodge stands at the entrance to Barlborough Hall, a Grade I-listed country house currently home to Barlborough Hall School.

South Lodge

The property was awarded Grade II listed status in March 1989.

Interior

The property boasts two bedrooms and two reception rooms.

Exterior

The auction house says South Lodge features "mature gardens with driveway, garage and rear store/utility room".

