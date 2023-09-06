Watch more videos on Shots!

With construction work now in progress on the site, the housebuilder plans to invite those who have expressed an early interest to an exclusive launch event in September. This will be held at Jones Homes’ nearby Van Dyk Village development near Clowne, Chesterfield.

The first homes at Hillside Way, will be available to purchase for the first time at the event. They are planned for completion early in 2024.

Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, Jayne Swift, said: “Hillside Way is a select development of stunning homes with high-quality fixtures and fittings, and a high specification finish throughout, offering luxury homes in a rural village location.

A computer-generated image of the new homes being built by Jones Homes at its Hillside Way development.

“Jones Homes is no stranger to Harthill and having completed our neighbouring Hillside Green development in 2021, we have experienced high levels of demand for this new development.

“To thank those who have expressed early interest in the development we will be opening the doors at Van Dyk Village to offer first sight of our plans and an opportunity to reserve with us.

“Brochures will be available to take away on the day and I would recommend anyone interested to register now to avoid missing out.

“Potential buyers here will love the fact that there’s a strong community feel in Harthill, which is a quiet and peaceful place to live.

"Hillside Way is particularly well located for families with young children, as Harthill Primary School is just a short walk away, and the new homes at the development will give families all the space they need to grow.

“The location of the development is also popular with those commuting to work in Sheffield, which is only half-an-hour’s drive away, or Worksop, which will be eight miles from home.”