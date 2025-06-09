Rowland Bridge House in Tickhill has a long history but is perhaps best known for being home to Jeremy Clarkson’s mum Shirley Clarkson who made who made bears called Paddington Bear for her children including her well known son, Jeremy Clarkson.

After initially making the bears without consent, Mrs Clarkson was later granted the licencing rights by Michael Bond the author of Paddington to manufacture Paddington Bears throughout the world.

The Clarkson’s Farm star and his family lived in the home for quite a number of years before it was sold to the next owner.

The beautifully presented Grade II listed five bedroom detached family home is set in delightful south facing walled gardens. Rowland Bridge House is a stone built detached family home offering extensive and beautifully presented accommodation extending to in excess of 5000 square feet. It has been finished to an exacting standard throughout which includes media and sound systems together with remote heating and security systems and is designed for modern family living.

The superb living and entertaining spaces look out over the private landscaped walled gardens which include an outdoor kitchen area. The property is approached through the reception hall which has a cloakroom off and opens to the dining room and sitting room/family room beyond.

There is an elegant drawing room with double doors opening to the orangery which in turn lead out to the gardens.

The generous living kitchen is very much designed for entertaining and offers a sitting area opening to the kitchen area which has an extensive range of fitted units which include a range of Miele appliances and an Aga. There is then a utility/laundry room beyond.

To the first floor, the principal bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room with a range of fitted units and wardrobes. There are three further double bedrooms, a study and a house bathroom which includes a steam shower.

To the second floor, the guest suite/bedroom 5 has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom with a storeroom off. The detached garage has a double garage, gardeners WC and workshop on the ground floor and a light and airy excellent home office/gym over with a lovely outlook over the water. The property is approached through double gates which lead to a generous parking area. There is an outdoor kitchen area and south facing landscaped walled gardens beyond which are split in to two principal areas. To find out more contact Lister Haigh on 01423 427948.

