“It’s changed our lives” – couple buy new house at Cavendish Park after thirty-five years in their old place

Judith and Steve Short looked around the four-bedroom detached property at Jones Homes’ Cavendish Park development in Bolsover and immediately fell in love with it.

So they reserved it there and then and became the 100th household to move into a new home at the development. Jones Homes gifted the couple a personalised bottle of champagne to celebrate them being the 100th completion on the site.

And the couple certainly don’t regret their decision, saying: “It has changed our lives completely.”

Judith said: “After we looked at it, we got in the car and started to talk about it and he said, ‘I love it’, and I said, ‘I love it’, and he said, ‘let’s go back in the office.’ It was a quick decision and the right decision.”

They had looked at quite a few houses before that without finding anything they wanted, but Judith said: “This one ticked all the boxes.”

Judith, 66, a retired Patient Services Manager at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, and Steve, 68, who runs a business maintaining machinery for the recycling industry, began looking for a new home because they wanted something more manageable with a smaller garden. They previously lived in a three-bedroom house with a lot of land around it, a mile away from their new property.

Though this house, built in Jones Homes’ Hollin B style, is larger than their old place it works better for them.

One of the best things is having a study, Judith said, because everything to do with Steve’s business is contained in that room so the couple can close the door on it at the end of the working day.

“We can go in there and do the work and not have laptops scattered around the house and paperwork on the dining table,” she said.

They also love the kitchen/dining room, which is spacious and has a breakfast bar – perfect for when the couple’s four daughters and seven grandchildren pay them visits.

Judith said: “One of the main things that we wanted was a dining kitchen because I like to cook, and I like to entertain. That’s our lifestyle. The girls come and I do the cooking and we have the grandchildren here. It’s a sociable area. When we first visited the house, we were blown away when we came into the kitchen. It’s just perfect.”

But the room she likes best is the bedroom with en suite shower room because it is all so spacious and well designed.

In fact, the design of the whole house works for them and makes life easier.

“It’s changed our lives completely,” she said. “It feels like it’s easier living. Everything is in the right proportion and the right place. Everything is where you would put it if you were designing your own house. It’s perfect.”

They were very pleased with the customer service they received both from the sales advisors and the site team, who were friendly and efficient in all they did.

And the sales office has become something of a hub for the neighbours as there has been a Macmillan cake sale there and a mulled wine and mince pie event at Christmas so that all the new residents could get to know each other better. Judith said she met new neighbours there on both occasions and a real community spirit has grown.

“They are keeping this little community in touch with each other.”

Judith admits she wondered if it might be a wrench to leave the home they had lived in for so long and where they had brought up their family. But though there are a lot of memories attached to the old place, on moving day her thoughts were all about the new beginnings.

She said: “I never looked back. I didn’t get upset. I was just excited for the next stage.”