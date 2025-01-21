INVESTMENT PROPERTIES: 12 Worksop homes under £125,000 perfect for investors or first-time buyers

4 . 2 bed terraced house, Sycamore Road, Carlton In Lindrick, Worksop - £85,000

Being sold via Secure Sale online bidding. Terms & Conditions apply. Starting Bid £85,000. Offered with no chain, this two-bedroom mid terrace property in the village of Carlton in Lindrick presents an excellent opportunity for first time buyers and investors alike. Its prime location, combined with the potential for rental income or future property appreciation, makes this a highly desirable home. Photo: Zoopla