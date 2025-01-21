This property is perfect for a first time buyer, professional couple or investor. The ground floor flat must be viewed to appreciate the size of accommodation on offer.This property is perfect for a first time buyer, professional couple or investor. The ground floor flat must be viewed to appreciate the size of accommodation on offer.
INVESTMENT PROPERTIES: 12 Worksop homes under £125,000 perfect for investors or first-time buyers

By Kate Mason
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:42 BST
If you’re looking to expand your property portfolio, purchase your first investment home or become homeowners for the first time – we’ve got you covered.

We have found a selection of some of the best investment properties to flip, rent out or turn into your dream first home.

Nestled on Retford Road, Worksop, you'll discover a 2-bedroom terraced house that offers a great opportunity for first time buyers or investors alike.

1. 2 bed terraced house, Retford Road, Worksop - £66,500

Nestled on Retford Road, Worksop, you'll discover a 2-bedroom terraced house that offers a great opportunity for first time buyers or investors alike. Photo: Zoopla

Offered for sale is this two double bedroom mid-terraced property ideally located on the outskirts of Worksop town centre, with access to an array of essential amenities including Worksop Town centre, Newgate doctors surgery, excellent secondary and primary schools and amazing transport links

2. 2 bed terraced house, Castle Hill Square, Worksop - £65,000

Offered for sale is this two double bedroom mid-terraced property ideally located on the outskirts of Worksop town centre, with access to an array of essential amenities including Worksop Town centre, Newgate doctors surgery, excellent secondary and primary schools and amazing transport links Photo: Zoopla

Are you looking for a smart investment opportunity? This fantastic three-bedroom terrace property currently has a tenant in situ. Located on Allen Street, this property offers a prime location along with key features that make it an attractive investment.

3. 3 bed end terraced house, Allen Street, Worksop - £85,000

Are you looking for a smart investment opportunity? This fantastic three-bedroom terrace property currently has a tenant in situ. Located on Allen Street, this property offers a prime location along with key features that make it an attractive investment. Photo: Zoopla

Being sold via Secure Sale online bidding. Terms & Conditions apply. Starting Bid £85,000. Offered with no chain, this two-bedroom mid terrace property in the village of Carlton in Lindrick presents an excellent opportunity for first time buyers and investors alike. Its prime location, combined with the potential for rental income or future property appreciation, makes this a highly desirable home.

4. 2 bed terraced house, Sycamore Road, Carlton In Lindrick, Worksop - £85,000

Being sold via Secure Sale online bidding. Terms & Conditions apply. Starting Bid £85,000. Offered with no chain, this two-bedroom mid terrace property in the village of Carlton in Lindrick presents an excellent opportunity for first time buyers and investors alike. Its prime location, combined with the potential for rental income or future property appreciation, makes this a highly desirable home. Photo: Zoopla

