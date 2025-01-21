INVESTMENT PROPERTIES: 12 Worksop homes under £125,000 perfect for investors or first-time buyers

We have found a selection of some of the best investment properties to flip, rent out or turn into your dream first home.
1. 2 bed terraced house, Retford Road, Worksop - £66,500
Nestled on Retford Road, Worksop, you'll discover a 2-bedroom terraced house that offers a great opportunity for first time buyers or investors alike. Photo: Zoopla
2. 2 bed terraced house, Castle Hill Square, Worksop - £65,000
Offered for sale is this two double bedroom mid-terraced property ideally located on the outskirts of Worksop town centre, with access to an array of essential amenities including Worksop Town centre, Newgate doctors surgery, excellent secondary and primary schools and amazing transport links Photo: Zoopla
3. 3 bed end terraced house, Allen Street, Worksop - £85,000
Are you looking for a smart investment opportunity? This fantastic three-bedroom terrace property currently has a tenant in situ. Located on Allen Street, this property offers a prime location along with key features that make it an attractive investment. Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed terraced house, Sycamore Road, Carlton In Lindrick, Worksop - £85,000
Being sold via Secure Sale online bidding. Terms & Conditions apply. Starting Bid £85,000. Offered with no chain, this two-bedroom mid terrace property in the village of Carlton in Lindrick presents an excellent opportunity for first time buyers and investors alike. Its prime location, combined with the potential for rental income or future property appreciation, makes this a highly desirable home. Photo: Zoopla
