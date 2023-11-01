Indoor pool part of magnificent makeover at stand-out family home in Blyth
Beautifully presented and finished to a stunning standard, the property, on Worksop Road, must be seen to be believed, especially as it sits within a sought-after village. So don’t miss our photo gallery below, which captures all the best bits.
Offers in the region of £695,000 are invited by Bawtry-based estate agents William H.Brown, whose spokesperson enthuses: “This home has undergone significant and sympathetic renovation by the vendor. Kerbside viewing does not give a true impression of the size and space on offer.”
The modern, open-plan ground floor has been arranged into specific zones, boasting an impressive living kitchen, dining area, games room, study, utility room, boot room and that marvellous pool, complete with vaulted ceiling and changing rooms.
Upstairs, the master bedroom includes a dressing area and en suite, while there are four further double bedrooms, one of which also has an en suite and the others are served by a family bathroom.
Outside, the plot offers a vast amount of off-street parking space, along with a double garage and mature, private and manicured gardens.
Once you have checked out our gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.