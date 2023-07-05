News you can trust since 1895
Modern, spacious and finished to a high standard, this four-bedroom home at Monty's Meadow in Worksop is on the market for £725,000 with Bawtry-based estate agents Fine And Country.Modern, spacious and finished to a high standard, this four-bedroom home at Monty's Meadow in Worksop is on the market for £725,000 with Bawtry-based estate agents Fine And Country.
Indoor heated swimming pool is jewel in crown of this £725,000 Worksop property

An indoor heated swimming pool is the jewel in the crown of this large, modern house that stands out from the crowd in the Worksop property market
By Richard Silverwood
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

The pool, served by a shower room, is part of the four-bedroom home at Monty’s Meadow in the town, close to Gateford Road. It is on the market for £725,000 with Bawtry-based estate agents, Fine And Country.

Finished to a high standard throughout, the property boasts an interior every bit as impressive as its exterior kerb appeal. An inner hallway leads to an entrance hall, which steers you to several spacious reception rooms. These include a sitting room, with orangery off, a separate dining room and a home office. But the highlight of the ground floor is a large, open-plan breakfast kitchen, which benefits from a utility room nearby.

The first floor houses all four double bedrooms, two of which have their own en suite facilities. There is also a beautifully appointed family bathroom.

Outside, extensive private gardens wrap themselves around the property, providing a number of patio, seating and decked areas, as well as established lawns, trees and shrubs. Also, a large, tarmaced driveway provides off-street parking space and leads to an oversized double garage.

Addinf merit to the house is the fact that it is very close to Gateford Park Primary School and St John’s Church Of England Academy.

Fine And Country insists “the property must be viewed to appreciate the quality and space on offer”. But we have the next best thing, via our photo gallery below. Once you have flicked through it, visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

Before we start our tour of the house, let's take a quick peek at the standout feature, that indoor heated swimming pool.

1. Indoor heated swimming pool

Before we start our tour of the house, let's take a quick peek at the standout feature, that indoor heated swimming pool. Photo: Zoopla

Into the main house proper now, and as the message on the wall says, there are good vibes only at this £725,000 property. Here is the dining room and snug.

2. Good vibes only!

Into the main house proper now, and as the message on the wall says, there are good vibes only at this £725,000 property. Here is the dining room and snug. Photo: Zoopla

At the heart of the Worksop house is this open-plan breakfast kitchen.

3. Open-plan breakfast kitchen

At the heart of the Worksop house is this open-plan breakfast kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

The sleek and modern kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of high-gloss base and wall units, as well as integrated appliances.

4. Sleek and modern

The sleek and modern kitchen is fitted with a comprehensive range of high-gloss base and wall units, as well as integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla

