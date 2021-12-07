Homebuilder, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has unveiled two show homes at its brand new Worksop development, Gateford Manor.

Gateford Manor is the third and final phase of the new community created at Barratt Developments’ Gateford Park development, which has already seen the homebuilder build 98 new homes and invest into the local community with contributions towards a new primary school, community hall and two playing pitches.

Gateford Manor will offer 107 three and four bedroom luxury homes, surrounded by open countryside and located just two miles from Worksop with transport links to Sheffield, Nottingham, Lincoln and Doncaster.

The houses are available to purchase from £261,900.

Two show homes include the three-bedroom Hadley house, and the four-bedroom Holden house.

Prospective home buyers are invited to tour one or more of the show homes by booking an appointment with a Sales Adviser.

Sam Wood, sales director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West commented: “We are delighted to be launching our stunning new show homes at Gateford Manor.

"Gateford Park has been hugely successful, helping many people to get onto or climb the property ladder and we look forward to building more homes at Gateford Manor for local people.

"We’d encourage any prospective home buyers to book an appointment to view our show homes with the Sales Office at Gateford Manor.”

For more information on Gateford Manor, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev-001008-gateford-manor,-worksop/

