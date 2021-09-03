There’s a chance with winning £20 million that you may well think of upgrading your house to something a bit swankier. So for that reason, we’ve pulled together a list of houses within a 15 mile radius of Worksop that you can add to your wish list.
To find out more about any of the featured properties please contact the estate agents directly or follow the links to their websites.
1. Bentley Cottage, Doncaster, £1,500,000, Fine & Country
This six-bedroom property sits just outside of Doncaster in Sprotbrough. With a gorgeous open plan kitchen and a pretty garden you'll be sure to invite your friends round for warm home-cooked meals. For more information, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/112912676#/?channel=RES_BUY
2. Somersall Lane, Chesterfield, £1,250,000, Redbrik
An Edwardian property two miles from Chesterfield Station. This house has six-bedrooms, a dining room with beautiful dark wood panelling, and a bright conservatory. For more information, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/111795098#/?channel=RES_BUY
3. Nethermoor Road, Chesterfield, £1,250,000, Bothams
A grand four-bedroom house in the pretty village of Wingerworth. The house has the possibility of a fifth bedroom in the annexe, and is perfect for a family. For more information, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/81567975#/?channel=RES_BUY
4. Castle Farm, Doncaster, £1,200,000, Robinson Hornsby
A four-bedroom countryside farmhouse with a whopping 15 acres of land. A perfect home for those fancying a rural lifestyle, this house sits between the towns Tickhill and Bawtry. For more information, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/112541612#/?channel=RES_BUY
