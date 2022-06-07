A rare opportunity to rent a Bassetlaw farm has become available through Savills, and the landowner is looking for a tenant with a keen interest in sustainable farming.

Beechwood Farm in Ranby is available to rent for a period of three years initially on a Farm Business Tenancy.

Situated on the Morton Hall Estate, the 223-acre farm currently operates as an arable farm comprising eleven core fields classified as Grade 3 within a ring fence block.

In order to drive a more sustainable approach, the landowner has set out a number of strategic objectives for Beechwood Farm. These include:

- Moving away from arable rotations and developing a sustainable farming system through a regenerative agriculture approach.

- Protecting and enhancing the soils of the farm holding.

- Undertaking nature friendly farming to increase biodiversity across the farm and to provide well managed, wildlife rich areas that complement the natural habitats across the estate.

Martin Borley, associate in the rural team at Savills, who is letting the farm on behalf of the Morton Hall Estate, said: “The successful applicant will have an interest in regenerative farming and will be enthusiastic towards developing a sustainable farming system, whether that is a stand-alone enterprise or a bolt-on to their existing operations.

“It is rare for the tenancy of a fully equipped farm with potential long-term prospects to come to the market and it is also a fantastic opportunity to develop a sustainable rural enterprise.”

The tenancy will be for the term of three years commencing from September 30 2022. The land is to be let by informal tender, details of which can be obtained from Savills, Lincoln office.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Martin Borley at Savills Lincoln on 01522 507316, but first, check out photos of the farm below...

1. More than 250 acres For more information, contact Martin Borley at Savills Lincoln on 01522 507316. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Beachwood Farm, Ranby For more information, contact Martin Borley at Savills Lincoln on 01522 507316. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Beachwood Farm, Ranby For more information, contact Martin Borley at Savills Lincoln on 01522 507316. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Beechwood Farm, Ranby, Retford c Savills (4).jpg The farm will be available initially for rent for three years. Photo: submitted Photo Sales