On the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown for £525,000, the detached property occupies a striking position, nestled within a half-acre plot on Tor Lane.
It offers an abundance of space for a growing family, with the interior providing a mix of modern and traditional features.
Upon entry, you will be greeted by a warm and homely living room and, from there, it’s on to a contemporary kitchen.
Leading nicely from the kitchen is a spacious dining room with patio doors that lead out to the garden.
There is also a handy utility room and shower room, and completing the ground floor are an additional living room and a conservatory.
The first floor presents four generously-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite and a dressing room. Off the landing is a family bathroom.
Outside continues to impress, thanks to a gravelled driveway, offering off-street parking, and a beautiful wraparound garden with lawn, patio area, trees and shrubs.
1. Abundance of space
A second shot of the second bedroom, showing there is an abundance of space. Room for desk, wardrobe, chair and storage cupboards.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Patio area
A view from the back of the house, showing the decked patio area, with seating, outside the conservatory.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Doors to the garden
More evidence of the lovely dining room. A large pair of patio doors lead into the garden, which is ideal for those warm summer evenings after dinner.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Full of character
The third bedroom is full of character and even has its own feature fireplace. It also boasts a carpeted floor, central heating radiator and dual aspect windows.
Photo: Zoopla