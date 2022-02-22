On the market with estate agents BuckleyBrown for £525,000, the detached property occupies a striking position, nestled within a half-acre plot on Tor Lane.

It offers an abundance of space for a growing family, with the interior providing a mix of modern and traditional features.

Upon entry, you will be greeted by a warm and homely living room and, from there, it’s on to a contemporary kitchen.

Leading nicely from the kitchen is a spacious dining room with patio doors that lead out to the garden.

There is also a handy utility room and shower room, and completing the ground floor are an additional living room and a conservatory.

The first floor presents four generously-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en suite and a dressing room. Off the landing is a family bathroom.

Outside continues to impress, thanks to a gravelled driveway, offering off-street parking, and a beautiful wraparound garden with lawn, patio area, trees and shrubs.

1. Abundance of space A second shot of the second bedroom, showing there is an abundance of space. Room for desk, wardrobe, chair and storage cupboards. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Patio area A view from the back of the house, showing the decked patio area, with seating, outside the conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Doors to the garden More evidence of the lovely dining room. A large pair of patio doors lead into the garden, which is ideal for those warm summer evenings after dinner. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Full of character The third bedroom is full of character and even has its own feature fireplace. It also boasts a carpeted floor, central heating radiator and dual aspect windows. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales