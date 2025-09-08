IMPRESSIVE: Four bedroom detached family home in Worksop on the market for £375,000

The ground floor features a welcoming hallway leading into a bright and inviting lounge with a beautiful bay window – the perfect spot to enjoy relaxing family evenings.

Double doors connect the lounge to a generous dining room, which benefits from French doors opening onto the rear garden, creating an ideal space for entertaining and family living. The modern kitchen is fitted with contemporary units and includes a breakfast bar, with an adjoining utility room providing additional convenience. Completing the ground floor is a versatile study/office/playroom with built-in storage, converted from one of the original garages, offering flexibility to suit a variety of needs, and a handy downstairs WC. Upstairs, the property boasts four well-proportioned double bedrooms, each complete with fitted wardrobes, perfect for storage.

The main bedroom enjoys the added luxury of a private en-suite shower room, while the remaining bedrooms are served by a stylish family bathroom with a three-piece tiled suite. Externally, the rear garden is designed for both relaxation and entertaining, featuring a lawn and decking seating area.

To the front of the property there is off-road parking and access to the remaining garage. This is a superb opportunity to acquire a modern and spacious home perfect for families seeking comfort and practicality.

To book a viewing or for more information contact Purple Bricks on 02475 111103.

