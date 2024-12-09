Impressive detached Worksop bungalow has undergone massive make-over

By Kate Mason
Published 9th Dec 2024, 14:42 BST
Having undergone considerable renovation to a very high standard this impressive detached bungalow must be viewed to be appreciated.

The property sits on a delightful plot with a private garden that is larger than appears from a drive-by.

Inside the home is light, bright and spacious and has been tastefully updated and renovated throughout. The property in Harworth Avenue, Blyth, Worksop, is on the market for £315,000 and immaculately presented throughout. Inside the entrance hall benefits from storage with recently fitted units and worksurfaces. The kitchen is a light and bright room with both side and rear facing windows. The recently fitted kitchen has a comprehensive range of units with integrated appliances comprising of an electric hob with extractor fan above, oven and microwave. Integrated washer dryer and a fridge freezer. Central to the bungalow is a lounge with a media wall with tv attached and a feature electric fire inset to the wall below. The lounge has laminate style flooring, two central heating radiators and bi fold doors leading through into the orangery. The orangery is a spacious and multifunctional reception room with views over the garden to two sides and a vaulted ceiling. The room has ample space for both dining and living areas with French doors leading out to the garden. Bedroom one is a double room with a rear facing bay window with electric blinds and a range of fitted wardrobes and draws with access through into the ensuite. A modern suite recently fitted and comprising of a bath with a freestanding tap, vanity basin and low flush wc can be found in the ensuite with impressive tiling to the walls and floor and a heated towel rail and extractor fan. Bedroom two is another double with a side facing window overlooking the garden and an ensuite with bath with rain head shower above and a low flush wc and a heated towel rail. Outside the gardens wrap around the bungalow and are well maintained and have a range of mature shrubs and plants. The lawned garden has a pond, which extends behind to a natural growing area with small stream. The long driveway gives access to the spacious garage and offers parking for a number of vehicles if needed. Meanwhile the garage has a roll door, power and lighting, accessed from the driveway which is enclosed with wrought iron gates.

