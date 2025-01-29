IMMACULATE: Four-bedroom detached Worksop home with stunning outdoor features on the market for £350,000

From the moment you step inside this property in Old Green Close, Whitwell, you’ll be greeted by a sense of space and sophistication. The entrance hall boasts a composite front door, sleek vinyl click flooring, and a single-panel radiator, leading to all principal rooms.

The spacious lounge stretches the full length of the house, featuring neutral décor, a media centre, dual-aspect windows, and double doors, creating a welcoming space to relax. The heart of the home is the modern kitchen/diner, fitted with shaker-style units, quartz worktops, and premium Bosch appliances, including a five-ring hob, integrated microwave, and fridge/freezer. A porcelain sink with a swan-neck mixer tap and space for dining complete this stylish room.

Adjoining the kitchen is a utility room, providing additional storage and facilities for laundry. Upstairs, the property offers four well-appointed bedrooms, including a master suite with fitted sliding wardrobes and an En-suite shower room featuring contemporary fixtures and finishes.

The remaining bedrooms are neutrally decorated, all with fitted carpets, and share a modern family bathroom with a chrome towel radiator, tiled floors, and a bathtub. The outdoor spaces have been designed with low maintenance and versatility in mind.

The front garden features a patio walkway, planted borders, and a gated driveway leading to a detached garage with a pitched roof.

The rear garden offers a delightful mix of stone patios, artificial lawn, and raised seating areas, all framed by landscaped details.

A standout feature is the summer house, with PVC doors, herringbone flooring, and a pitched roof, ideal as a home office, sitting room, or retreat. This home is on the market for £350,000 and combines privacy and practicality, with a rear garden that is not overlooked, providing a tranquil setting.

For more information contact Pinewood Property Estates on 01246 494077.

