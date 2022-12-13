Imagine spending Christmas in this charming £425,000 period cottage at Firbeck

Imagine spending Christmas in a charming, picture-postcard cottage, such as this one in Firbeck?

It’s the stuff of dreams, but Rose Cottage, on Lime Avenue in the village, is up for grabs, with offers in the region of £425,000 being invited by estate agents Fine & Country, of Bawtry.

The grade II listed period cottage, with three bedrooms, oozes history and character, but it is also finished to the highest standard throughout.

It’s a desirable location too, with Firbeck just eight miles north of Worksop and only 18 miles from Sheffield. It is close to transport links and an excellent choice of schools, while it also boasts amenities, such as the popular Black Lion Inn, your archetypal village pub.

The cottage is set over two floors, with the ground floor featuring a spacious, hand-made, solid pine kitchen by Murdoch Troon, of Louth, that includes an electric Aga. Close by are a pantry and utility room.

Two well-proportioned reception rooms are a sitting room and a family room that could double up as a dining room, if required.

On the first floor sit three bedrooms, with the master boasting an en suite, and a separate family bathroom, with bath and shower. The third bedroom would make an ideal home office.

Outside, a private, cottage-style garden is at the front of the property, where there is also a gated entrance and a driveway providing parking space for a couple of vehicles.The boundaries are flanked by established trees and shrubs.

Check out our photo gallery below to take a closer look at Rose Cottage.

