The seven bedroom manor house in Union Street, Harthill, retains original period features throughout, is full of character and offering generous accommodation.

It is on the market with Fine and Country which says a grand stone staircase leads from the front door, framed by ornate carved stone detailing and sitting beneath a feature stone pediment.

An entrance vestibule opens to a spectacular reception hallway. Original features immediately on display include deep skirting boards, ornate coving and a beautiful oak spindled cantilever staircase to the first floor galleried landing with original oak detailed cupboards at the base.Formal living accommodation on either side of the reception hall presents spacious, light filled rooms sympathetically restored retaining exquisite original features, ranging from ornate cornices, architraves, high ceiling heights, period fireplaces and sash windows framed by stone mullions.The lounge has an oak floor, sash windows to two aspects of the room set within stone mullioned surrounds, all with working shutters.

This room has period features to the ceiling and walls, traditionally styled cast iron radiators and a stone fire surround with an inset wood burning stove, which sits on a stone hearth.The sitting room once again displays original period features, has two sash windows to the front aspect of the building with working shutters, whilst the feature fireplace is the focal point of the room which has a Herringbone style brick back cloth.

The breakfast kitchen has a Quarry tiled floor, a sash window with shutters overlooking the courtyard and a high ceiling height with exposed beams. A rustic brick chimney breast is home to a Kensington stove - a double oven and grill, with a seven-ring burner. There is also a useful pantry.On the first floor, a half landing has a large window overlooking the rear garden and gains access to a dressing room which has fitted wardrobes to the expanse of one wall and a sash window with working shutters overlooking the driveway. The principal bedroom suite has a reception area and sash windows with working shutters inviting a tremendous level of natural light indoors. The has a high ceiling, a feature fireplace with an inset cast iron range and a built-in wardrobe. A walk-in dressing room has a sash window with working shutters and full height wardrobes to one wall.There is also a family bathroom which has a modern suite, a freestanding roll top bath, a step-in shower with a fixed glass screen and twin wash hand basins with vanity cupboards beneath. There is a walk-in towel cupboard.The second floor has two double sized rooms each with windows commanding stunning views.

Outside, wrought iron gates hung on impressive stone pillars open into a pea-gravelled driveway, which offers off road parking.

The front grounds have established surrounding flower borders and are enclosed within a stone walled boundary. The main garden is set withing a brick walled and tree lined boundary. There is also a Coach House, where two sets of timber doors open into the oversized double garage which has power, lighting and windows to two elevations. There are two self-contained bedrooms. For details visit https://www.fineandcountry.com/uk/property-for-sale/sheffield-harthill/s26-7yg/2206914 or call 0114 404 0044.

1. Impressive The property is approached off Rectory Gardens, wrought iron gates hung on impressive stone pillars open into a pea-gravelled driveway, which offers off road parking and extends to the front aspect of the house. Photo: Daniel Hughes Photo Sales

2. Woodland To the far end of the lawn, a stone staircase leads up to a small woodland, where the vendors have created a woodland walk, the boundaries being set in a stone walled surround. Photo: DANIEL HUGHES Photo Sales

3. Coach house The coach house has wo sets of timber doors, set within feature arched surrounds, which open into the oversized double garage which has power, lighting and windows. Photo: Daniel Hughes Photo Sales

4. Bathroom This bathroom features a freestanding roll top bath, a step-in shower with a fixed glass screen and twin wash hand basins with vanity cupboards beneath. There is a walk-in towel cupboard, a vertical radiator, frosted sash windows and a heated towel rail. Photo: DANIEL HUGHES Photo Sales