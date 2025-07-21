Housing association serves up sports donation to primary school pupils for National School Sports Week

Pupils at a primary school in Edwalton have received a boost to their sports equipment this summer following a generous donation from a nearby housing association.

Platform Home Ownership, which has delivered a number of Shared Ownership homes across Nottinghamshire, provided Rosecliffe Spencer Primary Academy with high-quality badminton, tennis and football equipment, as well as throwing beanbags and frisbees.

The equipment donated to mark National School Sports Week (June 16-22) will benefit pupils of all ages, with Platform committed to giving back to the communities it provides homes for.

National School Sports Week is an annual campaign organised by Youth Sports Trust which aims to encourage and celebrate the power of sport and physical activity among younger people.

Syeda Bhurji with pupils at Rosecliffe Spencer Primary Academy after making the donation.

Platform is providing a variety of five-star, energy-efficient homes at a development named Edwalton Fields, just four miles from Nottingham, in collaboration with esteemed housebuilder Vistry.

The development, off Rose Way, boasts a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes centred around contemporary living in a vibrant community suitable for a variety of home seekers.

Louise Rowley, Vice Principal and Curriculum Lead at Rosecliffe Spencer Primary Academy, said: “The children here at Rosecliffe love learning about sports. They show dedication and good sportsmanship, showcasing our 'Rosecliffe Way'.

“They have been ecstatic to receive new equipment for sports they might not have tried before. Physical activity is an important and often understated aspect of children’s development and wellbeing, so this donation from Platform is very welcome.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Platform for considering our pupils to receive this equipment, which has already been put to great use.

“It is always good to see local organisations taking an interest in what we need, so thank you to all involved for making this happen.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform said, “We were delighted to support Rosecliffe Spencer Primary Academy through this National School Sports Week donation, and hope the equipment goes a long way in helping to support its pupils to enjoy their outdoor activities.

“Encouraging children to make the most of the warmer months through sporting activity is something we will always be proud to support throughout this development’s lifecycle and beyond.”

