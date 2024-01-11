First time buyers in Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Knights View development, where a range of three and four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Located in the popular town of Langold, residents at Knights View will benefit from a range of local amenities such as shops, cafés, and restaurants.

Commuters will also enjoy easy access to surrounding towns and cities including Worksop, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “Our three and four bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Knights View are ideal for those looking to make the step on to the property ladder.

B&DWS - A main bedroom inside a typical Barratt Homes property at Knights View

“With amazing offers like deposit boosts, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Barratt Homes is the only housebuilder to have been awarded the maximum five stars at the Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey for fourteen consecutive years, meaning over 90% of customers would recommend its homes to a friend.

As well as this, site managers working for Barratt Developments won 96 awards for quality workmanship in the 2023 NHBC Pride in the Job Awards. Barratt Developments has won more Pride in the Job awards than any other housebuilder for the last 19 years, so buyers can rest assured.

Knights View currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available, starting from only £166,995.