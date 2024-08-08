Homes released to benefit families in Nottinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families in Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ new development, Knights View, where a range of three and four-bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Set amongst vast countryside, on the border of the vibrant village of Langold, it is no surprise that the development is proving to be extremely popular with a variety of buyers.

One of the properties currently on offer includes the detached three-bedroom Ellerton-style home which is designed with families in mind. An entrance hall and living room can be found at the front of the property, and an open-plan kitchen and dining area to the rear, with French doors leading out to a rear garden creating a bright and airy atmosphere.

Upstairs there are two spacious double bedrooms, a single bedroom which can be utilised as a home office, and a family bathroom. Residents can also take advantage of an en suite attached to the main bedroom.

B&DWS - a living room inside a typical Barratt Homes property

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “Our homes in a variety of styles at Knights View are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and finding their dream home.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number homes already being sold, so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Residents at Knights View will benefit from a range of local amenities such as shops, cafés and restaurants. Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ schools are also located nearby.

Commuters will enjoy easy access to surrounding towns and cities including Worksop, Doncaster and Sheffield.

B&DWS - A main bedroom inside a typical Barratt Homes property at Knights View

With homes ready to move into, there are number of schemes are available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.

Also, there is the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education, foster carers, and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

For more information about any developments in the area, visit Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.