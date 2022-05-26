Home in prestigious part of North Nottinghamshire is oven-ready for growing families

On the market for £495,000 with estate agents Gascoines, the property on Dover Beck Close has no onward chain attached, so potential buyers are advised to hurry and book a viewing.
It sits on a good-sized plot in a cul-de-sac location that rarely becomes available, with beautiful, mature gardens and ample parking space thanks to a driveway and double garage.
The floor plan is generously sized too, but the house also possesses lots of scope for improvement.
The ground floor boasts numerous reception areas, including lounge, sitting room, kitchen, dining area, play room, conservatory, study, utility room, cloakroom and even a wet room.
On the first floor, you will find the four bedrooms, one of which has en suite facilities, plus a family bathroom.
The large back garden is private and enclosed. It features a serene expanse of lawn, alongside mature planting and patio seating areas, all within a tranquil setting.
