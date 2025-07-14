HISTORICAL: Inherit a legacy and title with this £2M manor house near Worksop

Welcome to Scrooby Manor, in Manor Road with roots stretching back to the 15th century.

Included with the title deeds is a rare legal right to use the historic honorifics “Lord and Lady of the Manor of Scrooby”, offering owners not just a property, but a place in history.

Once part of the medieval palace complex of the Archbishops of York, the site later became royal property under Henry VIII and Cardinal Wolsey, before playing host to some of the most important figures in early American history William Brewster, William Bradford, Richard Clyfton, and Richard Jackson, all key members of the Pilgrim Fathers. Recent scientific analysis of the timber used in the manor revealed that the wood was felled between 1482 and 1515, meaning parts of the building are well over 500 years old. Set within approximately 12 acres, including 5 acres designated as a Scheduled Ancient Monument, the manor offers both unparalleled heritage and potential for sensitive development, thanks to existing building footprints and multiple outbuildings. The property comprises two entrance halls, the first providing access to the family room – one of five reception rooms in the property.

Currently used as a play room the family room features a fireplace with stone surround housing a log burner, wooden seat in bay window to the side with cupboards under and wood panelling to either side.

The country style breakfast kitchen is fitted wall and base units in wood, central island, plus integrated dishwasher and fridge, further built in cupboard and separate pantry.

The lounge features a brick fireplace with log burner and retractable wall cinema screen and a sitting room, currently used as a music room has a feature fireplace and bay window to the front elevation.

Those who work from home can take advantage of a home office/study with bay window to the front elevation.

Packed with character the dining room boasts a vaulted ceiling, built in cupboard, tiled flooring and wood panelling with storage behind – the perfect place to host dinner parties.

Meanwhile a convenient utility room and shower room are also located on the ground floor.

Upstairs the spacious property hosts five bedrooms, two with en suites, shower room and two dressing rooms to the first floor.

Outside are gardens to the front with picket fencing, three stables to the side with vegetable plot, summer house to the rear and expansive lawned areas with trees and fields beyond.

There are also various outbuildings including an old milking parlour, a dovecote, several large storage barns, an office with internet router also supplying the main property, a double wooden garage plus two electric vehicle chargers.

The property also benefits from double glazing, three phase electric power and heating whilst most rooms have wooden doors and beamed ceilings.

To find out more about this unique property contact Hunters - Bawtry on 01302 977033.

1 . Stunning

2 . Sprawling

3 . Heart of the home