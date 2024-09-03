If so, then cast your eyes over this three-bedroom cottage, which dates back to the 18th century and nestles in a prominent area of Ollerton, opposite the White Hart Hotel pub and close to St Giles’ Church, both on Market Place.

Mansfield-based estate agents BuckleyBrown say the property, which has traditional features such as ceiling beams, is currently used as an Airbnb. It has previously been listed as Savile House holiday cottage, providing self-catering accommodation.

Located on Station Road, it is now up for grabs for offers in the region of £240,000 and a spokesperson for BuckleyBrown says: “This beautiful property is full of history and really offers it all. It would be superb for growing families or for potential holiday rentals.”

As soon as you step inside, you feel at home within the light and airy ground-floor layout, which comprises a delightful lounge and a spacious, open-plan kitchen. Heading upstairs, you’ll be greeted by three versatile and good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom, fitted with a three-piece suite.

Outside offers an enclosed garden, full of character and with steps leading to a paved seating area. There is also off-street parking space for two cars at the rear of the property for added convenience.

Our photo gallery below gives you the chance to not only have a look round but also take a trip into the past to see how the cottage looked many years ago. For more information, including floor plans, visit the Zoopla website here.

1 . Delightful lounge We open our photo gallery of the £240,000 Ollerton cottage in the delightful lounge, which is the ideal place to sit back and unwind after a day at work or out exploring the area's attractions. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Traditional features The lounge includes traditional features such as original, exposed ceiling beams, while an electric, real flame-effect stove adds a warm and inviting feel. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Spacious open-plan kitchen diner The other main room on the ground floor is this spacious, open-plan kitchen diner. Bright, it faces the front of the property and is fitted with shaker-style wall and base units, a complementary work surface and an inset sink with mixer tap above. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales