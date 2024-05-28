It might sound too good to be true, but that’s exactly what is offered by this superb four-bedroom family house in Retford, which is an exciting, new addition to the Bassetlaw property market this week.

Even the name of the development where it is tucked away, Hawfinch Meadows, captures the imagination, so it is well worth having a look round via our photo gallery below.

Retford-based estate agents Nicholsons have attached a fixed price of £525,000 and describe it as “the perfect family home, providing both tranquillity and convenience”.

“Built by the award-winning builders, Ablehomes Ltd, of Newark, this property is a testament to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail,” a Nicholsons spokesperson says. “It is built to the highest standards and would provide a solid foundation for your family’s future.

"It is situated in a prime location, with excellent walks along the nearby River Idle, a true haven for nature-lovers. And right on the doorstep are shops, restaurants, schools and other essential services.”

Inside the home, a huge, open-plan kitchen, diner and family room, complete with high-quality fixtures and fittings, dominates the ground floor. And there are further reception spaces, whether you want a cosy living room, a formal lounge or a versatile study, playroom or office, as well as a utility room and downstairs WC.

Upstairs, you will find all four thoughtfully designed double bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms, plus a family bathroom.

One of the standout features of the house is a double garage that has been cleverly converted to include a home gym. That leads us outside, where there is off-street parking space at the front and a good-sized garden at the back, featuring a lawn, built-in seating area and hot tub.

After you have browsed our photo gallery, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information, including floor plans.

1 . Open-plan heart of the home The ground floor of the £525,000 Retford house is dominated by a huge, open-plan kitchen, diner and family room, which is the heart of the home. High-quality fixtures and fittings make it both functional and stylish. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

2 . Sleek, upgraded kitchen The current owner has upgraded the sleek kitchen to feature a teppanyaki grill, a Quooker instant-boil-tap and a stainless steel island worktop Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

3 . Dining area with views A shot of the kitchen and dining area, which has views of, and doors opening out to, the garden. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales

4 . Family room Here is the family room section of the open-plan layout. Bright and comfortable, it also has doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Nicholsons Photo Sales