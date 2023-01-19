Heaven comes to Worksop -- thanks to this magnificent £825,000 barn conversion

A barn conversion, set in an idyllic, secluded location, with breathtaking countryside views, is many people’s idea of heaven.

Well, heaven can be found in Worksop thanks to this magnificent four-bedroom home at Fan Field Farm, Lindrick Dale, which is for sale with a guide price of £825,000 to £850,000.

Estate agents Blundells, of Rotherham, describe it as “a beautiful home in an exclusive, gated development, presented to a high standard”.

"It retains original features, resulting in a wealth of charm and character,” a spokesperson said. “But it also offers a complementary contrast of high-end, bespoke fittings throughout.

"The accommodation is spacious and versatile, set within private grounds that are a pure delight.”

That accommodation incorporates an open-plan kitchen/sitting room/dining room that extends to the main lounge, which also doubles up as a cinema room. The lounge is the principal reception room, overlooking the grounds.

The four bedrooms are very individual, with two of them quirky split-level spaces, boasting access to a Jack and Jill en suite. There is also a family bathroom and a utility room.

Outside, you will find a driveway and a wraparound garden, as well as those stunning views over open countryside.

The property is close to schools, amenities and transport links. Both the M1 and M18 are not far away, while Shireoaks and Kiveton Park railway stations are within two miles.

Check out our photo gallery below before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information, including a floor plan.

1. Open-plan kitchen/sitting room Our tour of the barn conversion begins in the open-plan kitchen/sitting room/dining room. This is the spacious sitting room area, with its feature fireplace and large windows and doors overlooking the grounds outside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining area Not far from the sitting room is this dining area, which takes centre stage at meal times and extends to the lounge and cinema room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Character and charm Next stop is the main lounge, which oozes character and charm, especially with its beams and stonework. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Cinema room The lounge at the Lindrick Dale property doubles up as a spectacular cinema room. Imagine settling down here to watch the latest blockbuster. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales