HAVEN: Stunning detached home near Worksop with self-contained annexe bordered by woodland

This generously proportioned three bedroomed detached residence is well suited for family living and has the benefit of a self-contained one bedroomed annexe, offering fantastic flexibility. Roundwood House in Worksop Road, Thorpe Salvin is nestled within lovely surroundings at the end of a long access road, adding tranquility and exclusivity to this beautiful home.

Across the ground floor are three reception rooms, including an exceptionally spacious lounge featuring a multi-fuel stove and a conservatory that overlooks the gardens and woodland beyond.

The heart of the home is the breakfast kitchen, which is well-appointed with a range of appliances and adjoins a fabulous dining room through double doors. Three of the bedrooms are located on the first floor of the main house, along with a large jack-and-jill bathroom, and the other bedroom forms part of the self-contained annexe that has its own modern shower room.

There is also scope to create an additional bedroom within the main house, should it be required.

Sitting to the front of the property is a large field that could be used in various ways and is popular with wildlife.

There is a substantial block paved driveway providing parking for several vehicles and multiple outbuildings that are great for storage, such as two garages (one of which is a double), an office, a workshop and a pleasant sun room. Landscaped lawns and a sizeable stone flagged seating terrace sit to the rear of the home, which are perfect for enjoying the quiet environment, entertaining family and friends, or outdoor dining. Occupying a higher position above the gardens and accessed from the seating terrace is a tiled-effect outdoor heated swimming pool that has additional space for seating. Thorpe Salvin is a charming village that is surrounded by countryside and has a public house, a church and historic ruins of a former hall. Close by is the village of Harthill, offering amenities such as a bakery, fruit and vegetables shop and a highly-rated public house,

The Beehive. A short drive takes you to Worksop where shops, public houses, supermarkets and cafes can be found.

Additionally, the property is conveniently positioned for access to Bassetlaw Hospital and Shireoaks train station which provides links to Manchester, Leeds, York and Liverpool.

The M1 motorway can be accessed easily for road links to the surrounding cities, whilst a short walk from the property takes you to open countryside with a range of walking trails.

For more information contact Blenheim Park Estates 01144 468384.

1 . Tranquil A peaceful haven, tucked away on a sizeable plot of approximately 1.6 acres with wonderful grounds that are bordered by woodland. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Grounds Landscaped lawns and a sizeable stone flagged seating terrace sit to the rear of the home, which are perfect for enjoying the quiet environment, entertaining family and friends, or outdoor dining. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Pool party Occupying a higher position above the gardens and accessed from the seating terrace is a tiled-effect outdoor heated swimming pool that has additional space for seating. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales